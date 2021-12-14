GBP/USD has edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but the bearish pressure has started to ease after the pair tested 1.3200. The British pound, however, could have a difficult time …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound to have a hard time staging a rebound [Video] - December 14, 2021
- GBP/USD jumps to fresh daily high, closer to mid-1.3200s amid weaker USD - December 14, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Forecast 2022: Brexit and the BOE set to pull in different directions - December 14, 2021