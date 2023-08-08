GBP/USD takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 1.2755, posting the first daily loss in three amid early Tuesday in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies downbeat UK data while reversing …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD prints the first daily loss in three - August 7, 2023
- GBP/USD analysis: Targeting a break above 1.2797 daily resistance [Video] - August 7, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable justifies downbeat UK retail spending to reverse from 50-SMA to 1.2750 - August 7, 2023