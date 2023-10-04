Following a declined toward 1.2100, GBP/USD reversed its direction and rose above 1.2150. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, alongside disappointing the ISM Services PMI data, makes it …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies amidst Greenback weakness on upbeat market mood - October 4, 2023
- GBP/USD rallies amidst Greenback weakness on upbeat market mood - October 4, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Amid Bearish Trend - October 4, 2023