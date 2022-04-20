Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebounds firmly after testing the yearly lows [Video]

AUD/USD is trading above 0.7400, reversing a dip to 0.7373 after the PBOC surprised markets by leaving the LPR unchanged. Encouraging covid stats from Shanghai are underpinning the aussie. The …
