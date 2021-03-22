The GBP/USD dropped to 1.3820 after the beginning of the American session. It then rebounded as the DXY approached daily lows, rising to 1.3856. As of writing, it trades around 1.3840, in negative …
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains between wide range of 1.38/1.40 - March 22, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Gaps Lower on Monday - March 22, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steadily moves back above mid-1.3800s, fresh session tops - March 22, 2021