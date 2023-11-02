GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and registered gains on Wednesday after dropping below 1.2100 earlier in the day. The pair continued to stretch higher toward 1.2200 on Thursday but lost its traction …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains capped below the 1.2200 barrier - November 2, 2023
- GBP/USD: BoE’s Hawkish Pause Not a Game Changer - November 2, 2023
- GBP/USD: Gains through 1.2206 should signal potential for a bit more pickup – Scotiabank - November 2, 2023