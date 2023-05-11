GBP/USD retreats from intraday high while slipping back to 1.2620 as it inks the market’s cautious mood ahead of the all-important Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting. With this, the Pound …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains indecisive as the BoE monetary policy decision looms - May 11, 2023
- GBP/USD aptly portrays pre-BoE anxiety near 1.2630 immediate hurdle on “Super Thursday” - May 11, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable turns defensive above 1.2600 on BoE “Super Thursday” - May 10, 2023