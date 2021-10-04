The GBP/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session, keeping its range below 1.3550. The pair opened higher and quickly retreated toward the session’s low near 1.3535 compromising nearly 40-pips …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains poised to meet 1.3500 amid risk aversion - October 4, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Struggles to Recover the 1.35 Level - October 3, 2021
- GBP/USD trims some of its weekly losses, clings to 1.3540’s - October 1, 2021