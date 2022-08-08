GBP/USD bulls faced exhaustion after two straight weekly advances and therefore, ended the week in negative territory. The Bank of England’s (BOE) dovish rate hike and persistent recession fears could …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains pressured around two-week low - August 8, 2022
- GBP/USD eyes a downside below 1.2050 ahead of US Inflation - August 7, 2022
- GBP/JPY aims to extend recovery above 163.50, spotlight is on UK GDP - August 7, 2022