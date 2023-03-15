GBP/USD portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as it seesaws around 1.2150-60 during early Wednesday. That said, the Cable pair traders await the key UK Budget Report, as well as the US Retail Sales …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined after reversing from one-month high - March 14, 2023
- GBP/USD dribbles around mid-1.2100s as UK Budget, US Retail Sales loom - March 14, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.2135 break and UK Budget - March 14, 2023