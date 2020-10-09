Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retains bullish bias in very short-term

Is cable mounting its last climb? GBP/USD is trading closer to the top of the range, buoyed by hopes for US fiscal stimulus. President Donald Trump backtracked on canceling talks with Democrats after …
