Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats further from monthly top

GBP/USD – 1.3495.. Although cable remained on the back foot initially on Wed n edged lower fm 1.3438 (AUS) to 1.3409 in European morning b4 jumping in NY morning due to broad-based usd’s weakness to a …
