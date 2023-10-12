GBP/USD maintains its position above 1.2300 major level ahead of US CPI. GBP/USD continues the winning streak that began last week, trading higher around 1.2310 during the Asian s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises after FOMC minutes reveal divergence in viewpoints - October 12, 2023
- GBP/USD maintains its position above 1.2300 major level ahead of US CPI - October 12, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Oscillates near 1.2310, as the formation of a death-cross loom - October 11, 2023