Optimism surrounding China’s stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair. GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sell bias as the BoE may look to pause rates? [Video] - September 15, 2023
- GBP/JPY sell signal: bearish momentum ahead - September 15, 2023
- GBP/USD sell bias as the BoE may look to pause rates? [Video] - September 15, 2023