GBP/USD battles with 200-day SMA as pullback extends. GBPUSD has been edging higher after finding its feet at the all-time low of 1.0324 in late September. Even though the pair ha …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers could take action if 1.2000 fails - December 28, 2022
- GBP dips and recovers against the euro, JPY tanks against all major currencies - December 28, 2022
- GBP/USD, steady above 1.2020, approaches session highs at 1.2055 - December 28, 2022