GBP/USD is back to flat on the day having travelled between a low of 1.3538 and a high of 1.3604. The price is trying to break to the upside through trendline resistance but is meeting some meanwhile …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers to take action with a drop below 1.3560 - February 22, 2022
- GBP/USD: Pair Could Move Below Support - February 22, 2022
- GBP/USD bulls have run into a wall of hourly resistance at 1.36 the figure - February 22, 2022