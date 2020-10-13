Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shows some weakness amid Brexit concerns and negative rate talks

GBP/USD trades around 1.2960 as demand for the greenback couples with no progress in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. Also, the UK unemployment rate surged to 4%. USD/JPY rebounds from daily …
