GBP/USD dropped on Monday to 1.2197, the lowest level since March 24. During the American session, it trimmed losses and rose back above 1.2200, but it is still on track to record its fourth …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slumps on last week’s BoE’s dovish stance - September 25, 2023
- GBP/USD slumps on last week’s BoE’s dovish stance; USD soars on high US yields - September 25, 2023
- GBP/USD Signal: Headwinds Amid Rising US Interest Rates - September 25, 2023