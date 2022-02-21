Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays in the green around 1.3610s amid increasing tensions

GBP/USD stays in the green around 1.3610s amid increasing tensions in Europe. The British pound retreats from daily highs amid increasing tensions in Eastern Europe. At the time o …
