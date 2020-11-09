Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays positive, up 0.15% intraday

GBP/USD stays positive around 1.3175, up 0.15% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The early Asian up-tick to 1.3182 extended the pair’s run-up to the fresh high since September 07 amid the price …
