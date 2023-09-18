GBP/USD snaps the two-day losing streak earlier in the day but later reverses, still trading higher around 1.2390 during the early trading hours of the European session on Monday. The pair experienced …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sticking close to 1.24 in the calm before the Fed & BoE storm - September 18, 2023
- GBP/USD sticking close to 1.24 in the calm before the Fed & BoE storm - September 18, 2023
- Quotations of Ferrexpo shares rise after 1-week drop, up 7.0% to GBP 0.838 per share September 11-15 - September 18, 2023