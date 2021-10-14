Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles at 1.3700 amid US dollar weakness across the board

GBP/USD has regained bullish momentum on dollar weakness, Brexit optimism. US Treasury bond yields continue to impact greenback’s valuation. A daily close above 1.3700 could bring in additional buyers …
