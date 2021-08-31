Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles remains sidelined after a sluggish start to the week

GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices …
