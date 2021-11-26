Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to overcome the 2021 bottom

GBP/USD defends the 1.3300 threshold, taking rounds to the recently flashed yearly low during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable stays inside a one-week-old falling trend …
