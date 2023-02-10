The data from the US showed an improvement in consumer confidence in early February alongside a slight increase in one-year inflation expectation, helping the USD hold its ground. GBP/USD has lost its …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stumbles putting key support level at risk around 1.2000 - February 10, 2023
- GBP/USD stumbles putting key support level at risk around 1.2000 with bears lurking the 100-DMA - February 10, 2023
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Plunges but Finds Support - February 10, 2023