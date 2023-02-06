The GBP/USD pair has dropped below the critical support of 1.2050 in the early Tokyo session on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue hiking interest rates due to upbeat United …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes offers to refresh monthly low - February 5, 2023
- GBP/USD slides towards 1.2000 as Cable traders await Fed/BoE talks, UK GDP - February 5, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Dovish BoE Chatter to Bring Sub-$1.19 into View - February 5, 2023