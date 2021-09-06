Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes out resistance near 1.3880-85

GBP/USD bulls have taken out near-term resistance around 1.3880-85. The single currency pair could be preparing for a corrective drop towards 1.3780 at least. A break below 1.3820 would accelerate …
