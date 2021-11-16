GBP/USD has regained its traction early Tuesday and the technical developments suggest that the pair could extend its recovery unless fundamental drivers hurt the British pound. Although GBP/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD technicals point to additional recovery gains [Video] - November 16, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Intraday rally falters near descending trend-line/200-hour SMA confluence - November 16, 2021
- GBP/USD pulls back off 11-month low, remains in descending channel [Video] - November 16, 2021