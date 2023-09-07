On Thursday, the GBP/USD turned south and seems to be heading to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2420 for a restest. A resilient USD and falling British yields are responsible for the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD threatens the 200-day SMA amid dovish bets on the BoE - September 7, 2023
- GBP/USD threatens the 200-day SMA amid dovish bets on the BoE - September 7, 2023
- Gbp/Usd Technical Analysis: Amid Downward Pressure - September 7, 2023