Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Traders uncertain after hawkish Saunders

The GBP/USD pair lost the 1.3800 level, although it trades nearby after bottoming for the day at 1.3767. The pair fell on the broad dollar’s demand and despite hawkish comments from Bank of England …
