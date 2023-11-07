GBPUSD could not find enough buyers to expand Friday’ bull run above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), closing with marginal losses within the 1.2300 area on Monday. Given the current negative …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns fragile as safe-haven flows return [Video] - November 7, 2023
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: UK Economic Pessimism to Undermine GBP? - November 7, 2023
- GBP/USD: Losses may extend to the low/mid-1.22s – Scotiabank - November 7, 2023