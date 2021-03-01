Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD wavers around one-week low amid bearish MACD

The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, closing the week in the red at 1.3928. A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar favored the slump, as there were no reasons to buy the pound. The market …
