GBP/USD continues the losing streak that began on September 20, trading below 1.2150 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Upbeat economic data from the United States (US) reinforces the prevailing …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weakens on upbeat US macro data released on Tuesday - September 27, 2023
- GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2150 on hot US data, focus shifts to Core PCE, UK GDP - September 26, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trips down below 1.2200 on risk-aversion, strong USD - September 26, 2023