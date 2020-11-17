Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Will Brexit optimism spark a rally?

“A possible landing zone” for a Brexit deal may spark a take off for the pound. According to The Sun, Chief UK Brexit Negotiator David Frost expressed optimism about reaching a deal shortly. The …
