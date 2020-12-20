This optimism also undermined dollar support with the Pound-to-Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate approaching 1.3500 while the Pound-to-Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate strengthening to 1.1080.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Reverses Losses, GBP/USD Rate Nears Crucial 1.35 Area Amid US Dollar Losses - December 20, 2020
- GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Awaits Brexit News - December 19, 2020
- Technical Pound Sterling Analysis: GBP/USD Risks Leaving Upside Channel, GBP/EUR Eyes 1.0800 - December 19, 2020