The Pound Sterling (GBP) has risen against the Euro (EUR) and US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday after data released by the ONS showed the pace of UK Wage growth has outstripped inflation. At the time of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Rises Against Euro And Dollar On UK Wage Growth But GBP Strength Tipped To Fade - September 12, 2023
- GBP/USD could extend the decline on failure to defend 1.2420 – SocGen - September 12, 2023
- GBP/USD consolidates its losses above the 1.2500 mark following UK labor data - September 12, 2023