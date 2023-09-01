Foreign exchange analysts at HSBC suggest that the Pound Sterling’s (GBP) current valuation against the Euro EUR) and US Dollar (USD) seems appropriate, however warn that any significant decline in UK …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling September Outlook Vs Euro And US Dollar Hinges On UK Wages Growth - September 1, 2023
- How has the GBP/USD Faired in 2023 So Far and What are the Forecasts? - September 1, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch higher if risk flows return after NFP - September 1, 2023