Pound Sterling Today – GBP/USD Muted On Mixed UK Employment Data

UPDATE: The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate traded in a narrow on Tuesday as Sterling’s recent rally appearing to finally run out of steam. This comes on the back of a mixed UK jobs report.
