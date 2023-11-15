is 1.14639 (-0.19%), Pound to Dollar exchange rate (GBP/USD) is 1.24352 (-0.47%) Get free exchange rate alert » Subscribe to daily exchange rates by email » 15.11.23: US Retail Sales Update and Global …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Today: UK Inflation Falls, US Retail Sales To Drive GBP Vs EUR, USD - November 15, 2023
- GBP/USD: Minor losses should find support in the low 1.24 zone – Scotiabank - November 15, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rally loses steam after UK inflation data - November 15, 2023