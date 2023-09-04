GBP/USD rebounded to 1.2625 amid a slightly weaker dollar and gains in equities with the FTSE 100 index posting a 3-week high. The pound-to-euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate strengthened to near 1.1700 on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Underpinned Against Euro And US Dollar By Gains In Global Equities - September 4, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling benefits from improving risk mood - September 4, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts some buyers above the 1.2600 area - September 4, 2023