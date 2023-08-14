The Australian Dollar (AUD) faces three central challenges according to FX strategists at Credit Agricole. First, the AUD is influenced by the rising U.S. Treasury yields, which impacts the AUD/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To Australian Dollar Rate Weekly Forecast: Where Next For GBP Against AUD? - August 14, 2023
- Pound Sterling: GBP Held Below 1.27 Vs Dollar, Consolidates Against Euro - August 14, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound sterling rebounds as focus shifts to employment data - August 14, 2023