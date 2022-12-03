The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate skyrocketed on Thursday, as the Canadian Dollar was undone by its close correlation with a weakening US Dollar. At the time of writing, GBP/CAD was …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate Skyrockets As CAD Succumbs To Weakening USD - December 3, 2022
- GBP to USD Weekly Forecast – British Pound Slaves Into Resistance for the Week - December 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling recaptures 200-DMA. What’s next? - December 2, 2022