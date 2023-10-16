The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate was volatile last week amid mixed data and a fluctuating market mood. The pairing hit weekly lows towards the end of Friday’s session, trading at $1.2137 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To Dollar 5-Day Forecast: UK Economic Outlook To Weigh On GBP - October 16, 2023
- Pound-to-Euro Forecast For Coming Week: Risk To Keep GBP Supported - October 16, 2023
- GBP/USD retraces the recent losses near 1.2150, focus on UK labor data, US Retail Sales - October 15, 2023