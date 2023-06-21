The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate slumped on Wednesday as a shock rise in UK core inflation raised concerns that the Bank of England (BoE) would need to trigger a recession in order to get …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate: GBP Drops Vs USD As Inflation Fears Hit Sterling - June 21, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fluctuates in volatile session on UK CPI data - June 21, 2023
- GBP/USD fluctuates in volatile session on UK CPI data, BoE’s decision in focus - June 21, 2023