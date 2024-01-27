After initial vulnerability, analysts at MUFG forecast the Pound Sterling (GBP) to strengthen to 1.27 against the US Dollar (USD) at the end of 2024 as the US currency gives back gains. At the time of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To Dollar Forecast End-2024: 1.27 On Weak USD Say MUFG - October 8, 2023
- GBP/AUD Outlook: Pound Sees Weekly 1% Gain Against Australian Dollar, Where Next? - October 7, 2023
- US Dollar Rallies Against Pound And Euro On Strong Payrolls Data - October 7, 2023