The Pound to Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate posted notable losses on Monday and a recovery attempt failed on Tuesday with a retreat to just below the 1.2300 level. On a longer-term view with a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound to Dollar Outlook: “Corrective GBP Losses May Extend to Low/mid-1.22s” say Scotiabank - November 7, 2023
- GBP/USD dips further below 1.2300 amidst US Dollar strength, BoE rate cut speculations - November 7, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns fragile as safe-haven flows return [Video] - November 7, 2023