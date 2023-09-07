The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate nosedived on Wednesday afternoon as the US service sector recorded a larger-than-forecast jump. At time of writing the GBP/USD traded around $1.2488, a 0.65 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To Dollar Rate: GBP Slumped As US Services Sector Strengthened - September 7, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could continue to ignore oversold conditions - September 7, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data - September 7, 2023