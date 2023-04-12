The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate climbed modestly in the wake of headline CPI falling further than expected. Against expectations of a softening to 5.2%, inflation dropped to 5%, the lowest in two years. At time of writing the GBP/USD traded …
