The dollar posted sharp losses in markets which supported the Pound to Dollar (GBP/USD) rat. A break above the 1.2000 level helped trigger a surge to 3-month highs above 1.2100 before a limited …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200DMA still remains in sight on Black Friday - November 26, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stumbles below 1.2100 on buoyant US Dollar - November 25, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Will Pound Sterling reclaim 200 DMA? United States Nonfarm Payrolls on tap - November 25, 2022