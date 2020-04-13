Pound to euro exchange rate: GBP rockets as Boris Johnson returns home after COVID-19

THE POUND to euro exchange rate has rocketed once again today after it experienced a triumphant Easter weekend. Sterling’s boost against the euro comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital …
